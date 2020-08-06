Letter to the Editor: Protester decides some demonstrations do more damage than good

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was driving for Lyft on Saturday, July 25, about 3 or 4 p.m. and fortunately, I didn’t have any passengers as I waited for the train to pass on San Francisco near Route 66. There were over 50 people protesting Black Lives Matter, carrying banners, chanting, banging noisemakers and blocking traffic. From a distance, I couldn’t tell what they were protesting but their method was very different from the silent protest on the city hall lawn several weeks before that.

My friends and I went to the silent protest because we support fairness in law enforcement for all people. When I say “Defund the Police,” I mean that I don’t want government interference with local government. I mean that I don’t want to see government tanks and hand grenades on the streets of Flagstaff. I hope I never see the day when local police are militarized and meting out enforcement based on anything but fairness and respect to all.

The protest on July 25 was too offensive for me. I wanted to write to publicly state that I appreciate our Flagstaff police and support them for their wisdom, courage and ability to deescalate a potential riot when the protesters were threatened.