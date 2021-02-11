Letter to the Editor: Protect public lands for future generations by backing 30X30

Arizona proudly holds one of the seven natural wonders of the world, and millions of people travel from worldwide to see the breathtaking beauty called the Grand Canyon.
I was 10 years old when I first laid eyes on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, and I will never forget the feeling of awe and absolute love I felt for what seemed like this forever bottomless pit in the ground. I still remember the sun on my face, the beloved Arizonian heat on my neck and of course what seemed like a photograph or dream in front of me, our beloved Grand Canyon. This piece of perfection right in front of my 10-year-old eyes seemed almost straight out of my imagination, and this experience forever grained the seed for me to protect this creation, and hundreds of other areas like this.
Our public lands give the opportunity for people to experience a bit of magic away from the obligations of the real world, and children should have the opportunity to experience the beauty and magic of the natural world that I was able to experience when I was a child.
Public lands should be protected for future generations in order to retain a bit of wonder in our world. That is why I’m asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support Biden’s administration's 30X30 conservation plan.
VANESSA MALDONADO
Flagstaff