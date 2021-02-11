Letter to the Editor: Protect public lands for future generations by backing 30X30

I was 10 years old when I first laid eyes on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, and I will never forget the feeling of awe and absolute love I felt for what seemed like this forever bottomless pit in the ground. I still remember the sun on my face, the beloved Arizonian heat on my neck and of course what seemed like a photograph or dream in front of me, our beloved Grand Canyon. This piece of perfection right in front of my 10-year-old eyes seemed almost straight out of my imagination, and this experience forever grained the seed for me to protect this creation, and hundreds of other areas like this.