Letter to the Editor: Proposition 442 getting support from subject of housing article

The story of my housing struggles was recently told in this newspaper. I was more than happy to share my story in hopes that readers could relate and together we can do something to address Flagstaff's critical need for housing that people like me and my son can afford.

I earn a decent salary and yet I still struggle to find housing that I can afford while also paying for life's other necessities. I love Flagstaff, volunteer with local nonprofits and have a strong social network; however, I'm not sure I'll be able to stay here and stay invested in this community.

I've been reading up on Proposition 442 that will be on Flagstaff's Nov. 8 ballot. There are several compelling arguments for it in the city's voter information pamphlet. I'm convinced that this proposition is a good step in the right direction and I've decided to vote "yes."

I know that this problem is complex and will require many strategies in order to address it. We need to do everything we can as quickly as we can to ease the housing burden on Flagstaff residents, and so I encourage all readers to take a close look at Proposition 442.

TINA CUBBON

Flagstaff