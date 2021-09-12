Letter to the Editor: Proposing pooled testing in all schools

There's been a lot of chatter about how to safely start this school year, and many Flagstaff parents, educators, and students are wondering how to keep COVID out of the classroom. It seems the only thing we can agree on is we should be doing everything possible to make sure Arizona classrooms are as safe as they can be.

That’s why Flagstaff districts would be smart to adopt a pooled testing program in its schools. All it takes is 10 minutes a week for educators to collect individual swab samples that students who opt in to the program take themselves, “pool” them together and test them using a single COVID-19 test. Test results would let schools know if and when a student gets infected so appropriate measures could be taken to limit the risk of transmission. This is a state program already in place throughout the state.

Given the fact that there is no cost to schools or families, there is no reason why every school in Arizona wouldn’t be doing this. Pooled testing provides a cost-efficient, effective way to monitor the health of Arizona classrooms and prevent potential outbreaks among students that could spread to our homes and communities. Flagstaff should jump on board.

SARAH POTTS

Flagstaff

