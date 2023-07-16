Climate change is a naturally occurring earthly event that has been greatly accelerated by human activities; the atmosphere is extremely polluted. Various solutions have been proposed to slow it down, or even stop it altogether. We’ll see. Most of these proposals could take years of infrastructure development with huge financial expenditures. The purpose of my letter is not to express a pro or con opinion, but to point out what seems obvious to me. For those readers interested in doing something about climate change and air pollution right now, I propose this simple cost-effective solution: USE LESS ENERGY.

Why wait to make a difference? No politics, no science really, hopefully no one at each other’s throats. Just common sense.

Energy-saving ideas to consider:

• Don’t leave lights on, especially outside all night.

• Use the internet less; less streaming and social media.

• Buy more food and other products grown or made in America that don’t require shipping great distances.

• Vacation more locally.

• Ease up on the thermostat; a few degrees warmer or cooler depending on the season.

• Take public transportation, walk or ride a bicycle if possible.

These ideas may seem too trivial to make a difference, but if enough people made a point to reduce their energy needs, the results could be significant — and practically immediate. Positive side effects include: boosting local and national economies, enhancing personal physical and psychological health, the satisfaction of achieving something positive on your own rather than enduring the constant frustration of others hardly ever getting anything done, making our country more self-sufficient and prosperous.

What have you got to lose?

RICK RESNICK

Flagstaff