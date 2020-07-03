Letter to the Editor: Problem isn't reform, it's police leadership
Letter to the Editor: Problem isn't reform, it's police leadership

Letters

The problem isn't police reform but rather police leadership. The sheriff’s department in Flagstaff used to be an example of excellence. The officers were extremely polite and well mannered. Interacting with them was something you looked forward to. This was policing at its best.

Then there is the Flagstaff Police Department. A while back I met our sheriff’s department supervisor. I asked him what happened a couple of years ago. My theory was that they had a lot of new hires, many of which came from the Flagstaff Police Department. After he stopped laughing, he said that he understood the reference.

Great leadership yields great policemen and women. The lack of such leadership has an equally noticeable effect.

The problem isn't training. It is the lack of quality leadership.

KENNETH WALTERS

Flagstaff

