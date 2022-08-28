Letter to the Editor: 'Prioritize what’s best for all of Arizona'

Last year, I watched as MAGA Republicans and obstructionist Democrats like Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema, killed the Build Back Better legislation in Congress, dooming meaningful climate change and healthcare legislation. It was incredibly disappointing and felt hopeless. Our Arizona leaders like Congressman Tom O’Halleran and Sen. Mark Kelly didn’t give up, they dug deeper!

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has now been signed into law and includes significant benefits for us in northern Arizona -- our first genuine investment in climate change prevention and preparedness, healthcare funding and relief for seniors on Medicare like me, tax law changes that make sure people like me and my neighbors don’t bear the burden of taxation, while the ultra-rich and corporations slither out of paying their fair share.

Leaders like Rep. O’Halleran and Sen. Kelly know that we in Arizona can’t wait any longer to start building a stronger future. Come November rather than allowing corporate-funded obstructionists to set our policy, we should look to the leadership offered by those in Congress who continue to prioritize what’s best for all of Arizona and our country, not just for their donors. I’m thankful to them, and thankful to President Biden and the Democratic leadership for listening to the people and getting this legislation passed.

ANNE HART

Flagstaff