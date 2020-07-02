Letter to the Editor: Prevent COVID spread, choose online for classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On June 24, Drs. Schehr and Michalowski’s guest column clearly articulated the risks of reopening our universities in August. With record-breaking numbers of cases, enhanced efforts to curb this pandemic are imperative.

All faculty at universities and colleges, and our school teachers, should teach online, not in the classroom, to protect the entire community. Teachers are at particular risk for exposure to coronavirus, but others are, and always have been, on the front lines of public health: the custodial staff. These essential workers are unable to work from home. Viral particles can be suspended in air for up to three hours. It will take more than masks and cleaning fluids to protect them.

As many as 25 to 45% of new cases are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic. Half of new cases in Arizona are 20 to 44 years old, and they are exacerbating viral transmission. As students return to bars and restaurants, how do small business owners keep their own staff and other customers safe? Students themselves are at risk: Young people with mild COVID symptoms are being hospitalized with strokes.