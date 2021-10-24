Letter to the Editor: Presidio, other city council moves questioned

Reading the Presidio article, Oct. 12, I was angered by the disrespect from Vice Mayor Becky Daggett and Councilmember Regina Salas.

I have had the honor of being on the P&Z Commission. Each one of us worked very hard on each project and issue brought to the commission as I know the current commission is doing. When the Aura Flagstaff apartment project was brought to the Commission, we put in the work. That meeting was close to four hours and we asked hard questions coming to an informed decision. This does not count the hours put in prior to the meeting.

While campaigning, Ms. Daggett was asked about attributes that are Flagstaff's assets. She responded with regards to the problem-solving citizens invested in our community. This is who is on the P&Z Commission: educated, knowledgeable and invested problem solvers. I would ask Ms. Salas to explain how these condos will be attainable to our workforce. When they are built, Flagstaff will still be 5,000 units short, Ms. Salas.

The next time a recommendation from P&Z comes before Council, I suggest councilmembers walk the property -- they will most likely see the P&Z Commissioners there doing the same thing.

GAYLENE SOPER

Flagstaff

