Letter to the Editor: President Cheng's 10% pay cut not enough

Just heard that President Rita Cheng is taking a 10% pay cut, because of NAU's budget issues. I'm sure that all the faculty who've been laid off -- and their families -- who have to take a 100% pay cut really appreciate Rita's gesture. Rita, we feel bad for you and just hope you can squeeze by on 10% less. Maybe you have some useful advice for those who will get 100% less?
GREG GLAU
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!