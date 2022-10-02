Letter to the Editor: Praise for Rep. O’Halleran's time in House

Congressman Tom O’Halleran has done a great job passing laws that improve our collective healthcare and address veterans needs in northern Arizona. In two laws he supported, he was able to do both simultaneously. The SAVE LIVES Act increased access to COVID-19 vaccines for veterans and their families. A second law, The Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act of 2021, “requires the Government Accountability Office to conduct a study and report on whether the VA has sufficient resources to serve rural veterans who need mental health care that is more intensive than traditional outpatient therapy.” (Congress.gov1)

Other laws passed that specifically address health concerns include the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act and the Traumatic Brain Injury and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Law Enforcement Training Act or the TBI and PTSD Law Enforcement Training Act. The first act specifically addresses the mental health needs of medical professionals by providing grants to hospitals and healthcare entities. The goal is to increase awareness of the problem of suicides and depression for doctors and nurses. The latter legislation will “require the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) to consult with relevant agencies to establish crisis intervention training tools for first responders to address individuals with traumatic brain injuries, acquired brain injuries, and post-traumatic stress disorder.” (1)

I would like to congratulate Congressman O’Halleran on another successful term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is hard at work passing legislation to improve our lives in northern Arizona. As a healthcare provider and the spouse of a veteran, I personally wish to thank him for his commitment and dedication.

Sincerely,

GREGORY M. JARRIN, MD

Whiteriver