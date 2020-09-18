Letter to the Editor: Powerful Arizona Corporation Commission needs change

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The West is burning, and our leaders say almost nothing about why. It is far past time to act on mitigating climate change, and one thing Arizonans can do is change the makeup of the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC).

The five-member ACC is inordinately powerful, regulating electric and gas utilities, telephone and cable, water and wastewater companies, and railroads and pipelines, among other duties.

The ACC is supposed to regulate the utilities, but instead has been taking marching orders from them, especially APS, which has every reason to fight renewable energy in this state. It is absurd that sunny Arizona is not the nation’s solar energy leader, but for the past decade or more we have had people on the ACC who have worked diligently to block any movement towards a meaningful renewable energy standard.

We need an ACC that thinks long-term and that recognizes the billions and trillions of dollars in health and environmental costs that we are facing, not just the cost of our current electric bill.

This November, we have a chance to elect commissioners who will work towards a sustainable future for Arizona. There are three positions open. Shea Stanfield, Anna Tovar and Bill Mundell are running as “Arizona’s Solar Team.”