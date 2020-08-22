 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Postmaster's shoddy work should lead to his dismissal
I urge everyone to contact their elected officials and demand the removal of the new Postmaster Louis DeJoy. Mail service has slowed considerably since he's been Postmaster, and it is abundantly clear that he is purposely sabotaging the Post Office.

Also, please urge reversal of the damage he's already done to the U.S. Postal Service; and then to fully fund it with the COVID 19 relief fund allocated by the House of Representatives. Who agrees, our beloved Post Office is not for sale?

KATHLEEN ARMSTRONG

Flagstaff

