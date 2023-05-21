Satisfaction. Hard to find these days in almost anything, anywhere. A product that performs exactly as advertised, staff service in a restaurant, food that has taste and is fairly priced, or a customer service agent that can actually solve your problem, whether here or somewhere in India or the Philippines. Being shut out of a sale opportunity because you don’t have a smartphone, printer, apps, digital, etc. Yep, tough being 80 and told you have to learn a new skill on some expensive electronic gadget.
Well, the Rolling Stones are still trying to find satisfaction, but can't get none. But don't give up yet -- there are people out there who know their jobs, have great skills and pride themselves in giving satisfaction, solving problems and customer service in general.
At the U.S. Postal Service, they've been getting a bad rap for months, years now: poor service, no service, untrained staff or no staff in general. Call either location and the phone rings all day.
My wife and I experienced the opposite at the Postal Boulevard service counter this week. Not a unique situation, but one we had to get done in a week. Her name is Debbie, not her first rodeo and extremely knowledgeable. The package shipping options were on a large board above her head. She never looked up as if memorized, even costs and degree of security in shipping method.
We got the best service and choices at a reasonable cost from Debbie -- total satisfaction with a smile in Flagstaff, at the post office no less!
DOUG and JO ANNE MILLER
Flagstaff
