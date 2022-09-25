Letter to the Editor: Pollinator planting event branches out through thank-you

Thank you for the excellent coverage on 9/14/22 about the Green Schoolyards pollinator planting event at Killip Elementary School. I'd like to correct that the event was officially hosted, in collaboration with Killip Elementary, by the Coconino County branch of the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Service and Arizona Milkweeds for Monarchs. Although Terra BIRDS lent support "behind the scenes," and joined in the planting, we were not the lead host organization for this event. The Green Schoolyards effort is all about teamwork and community engagement; and this was a fine example. Thank you Gayle Gratop, Maria Galvez, Sheryl Wells, Killip kids and community, volunteers, and all involved for a fine effort. I was at the site this week and the plants are happy and growing.