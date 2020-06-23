Letter to the Editor: Poll worker recommending use of Permanent Early Voting List

For the past three election cycles, I have been a poll worker at my local Coconino County voting precinct. In March of this year I worked at the Presidential Preference Election. The risks and dangers of COVID-19 were just starting to emerge. Although we were careful and took precautions, some of us were a bit nervous.
The global pandemic has changed our lives in many ways. What we can’t afford is to allow COVID-19 to jeopardize our democratic principles. In the practice of democracy, nothing is more precious than your right to vote.
Arizona, along with many other states, allows voting by mail through a Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL). Despite unfounded claims by the president, voting by mail is safe, secure and easy. Ironically, the president himself votes by mail.
Democracy works best when every eligible voter participates. Mail-in voting increases voter participation. And it means that poll workers, many of whom are elderly and at high risk for COVID-19, don’t have to interact with as many people.
To vote by mail, request to be put on PEVL at coconino.az.gov/FormCenter. Scroll down to Election Forms and click on Early Ballot Request Form. Alternatively, go to coconino.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/318/PEVL-form?bidid= where you can print a paper form and mail it in.
For the Aug. 4 primary election, the last day to be placed on PEVL is July 24. For the sake of our democracy, please vote. If you are not already on PEVL, please request your mail-in ballot today.
JEFF GOULDEN
Flagstaff
