Letter to the Editor: Politics making pharmaceutical issues hard to swallow

If you watch much Phoenix TV, you've noticed the weird attack ads paid for by the pharmaceutical industry. Scary voices warn that the government is going to snatch your medications and that that will somehow enable Nancy Pelosi, more scary music, to attain luxury electric cars. Only a twisted mind could think this up.

Congress is considering a bill to introduce bargaining between the U.S. government and pharmaceutical companies for the cost of drugs paid for by Medicare. That's our tax dollars in a government program to pay for the drugs we need.

Pharmaceutical companies got a sweetheart deal years ago that released them from bargaining with Medicare to obtain those drugs. The patents on those drugs expire and competition (a mainstay of a free market economy) ensues to drive down prices. But Medicare was locked into an agreement years ago to pay what the companies demanded, regardless of market price.

But big pharma knows how to scare people with threats of big government driving up the price, when it is big pharma that has been guilty of that very practice.

So, should government be able to bargain for a better price for Medicare? Use our tax dollars wisely?