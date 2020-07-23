Letter to the Editor: Politicians need to stop blowing up phones


To LD6 Representative Walt Blackman: I never signed up to receive your spam texts, yet you obviously feel your message (usually a mindless campaign plug) is so valuable and my time so worthless that repeatedly spamming me is an OK thing to do. It is not. And while I could block your texts, I shouldn't have to. My elected representatives should show a modicum of respect.

You are, of course, exercising (poorly) your free speech rights, and so now I will do the same. Each time you text me, I am going to send $40 to your opponents, Art Babbott and Coral Evans. Seven spam texts so far, so I just sent each of them $200. Hopefully they will show better judgment than you.

WHITNEY CUNNINGHAM

Flagstaff

