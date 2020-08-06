Letter to the Editor: Politicians' comments sometimes show their failings

The fact that approximately 4,500 voting Flagstaff residents have signed an official petition to place the issue on the city ballot says enough -- that citizens from across the city, not just those that live near the meadow, see value in preserving it as open space. Ms. Whelan knows this, she chooses instead to cast aspersions on the initiative to benefit her politically. When Ms. Whelan states on her campaign website that "I will work for you!" you have to wonder how she so willingly chooses to exclude over 4,500 voting city residents from that calculation.