Letter to the Editor: Politicians' comments sometimes show their failings

In a recent article titled "Voters won't see Save Schultz Meadow on November ballot," it was reported that Flagstaff City Councilmember Jamie Whelan stated that the preservation of the Schultz Meadow parcel only benefits "residents living near the parcel." I find Ms. Whelan's statement not only factually incorrect, but a red herring.
The fact that approximately 4,500 voting Flagstaff residents have signed an official petition to place the issue on the city ballot says enough -- that citizens from across the city, not just those that live near the meadow, see value in preserving it as open space. Ms. Whelan knows this, she chooses instead to cast aspersions on the initiative to benefit her politically. When Ms. Whelan states on her campaign website that "I will work for you!" you have to wonder how she so willingly chooses to exclude over 4,500 voting city residents from that calculation.
I urge Flagstaff voters to not only consider the issues that their candidates embrace, but the manner in which they conduct themselves through their actions. This is why I am voting for Paul Deasy as our next mayor.
JAMES FOULKS
Flagstaff
