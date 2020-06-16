Letter to the Editor: Politicians aside, take right precautions as COVID spreads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arizonans succeeded in “flattening the curve” of new COVID-19 cases through the third week of May, where the new cases-per-day figure had plateaued at around 400. Since then the rules designed to protect us from the virus were relaxed, and we’re now (6/12/20) at 1,642 new cases per day, a four-fold increase.

It was reported on June 12 that Arizona hospitals are currently running at 83% capacity -- which sounds to me like they’re only a few days away from 100%. Gov. Ducey seems unconcerned. Does he have a plan to deal with this? Has anyone explained the math to him? I guess we’ll soon find out.

Based on my observations of increased traffic and fewer people wearing masks it seems many people think we’re out of the woods on this. In fact, as the numbers show, we’re in much deeper trouble than we were three weeks ago. Don’t expect the politicians to get us out of this one. It it’s up to us as individuals to act sensibly. That means continuing to wear a mask, practicing social distancing, and staying home as much as possible.

RICK SMITH

Flagstaff

