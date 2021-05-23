Letter to the Editor: Political leaders in Arizona concerning for longtime resident

A letter to my dearest Arizona: I am a native of this great state, and I am so sad to see what has happened to our political leadership. Arizona has a tradition of great leaders with values, principles and community at heart. Think of Carl Hayden, Isabella Greenway, Barry Goldwater, Sam Goddard, his son Terry Goddard, Janet Napolitano, John Rhodes, Jon Kyl and, yes, my brother, Bruce Babbitt. All thoughtful, intelligent public servants.

Our current politicians have fallen victim to the “big lie,” as evidenced by their misguided attempt to overturn our recent election. Fortunately, and not surprisingly, it appears that they can’t even count! Arizona is now being led astray by politicians like Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Doug Ducey, who have tiny minds and no vision for moving our great country in a productive and positive direction. Let’s all hope that we can restore truth and sanity to Arizona’s political process.