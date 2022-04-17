 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Political correctness or common sense?

Letters

Since when did Flagstaff become a magnet for “affordable housing,” tiny homes, shelters and now a former motel complex for the homeless? I don’t see the same things happening in Scottsdale or Sedona, and certainly not closer to home in Pine Canyon, Flagstaff Ranch or Forest Highlands!

Look what has happened to east Flagstaff at Butler and Fourth Street: massive clearing of land/trees for the freeway to Pine Canyon, tiny homes and all these affordable projects...ugly!

After the homeless motel gets in full gear, Flagstaff will soon run out of street corners and intersections for the "ANYTHING HELPS" and "GOD BLESS" people to operate.

DOUG MILLER

Flagstaff

