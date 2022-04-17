Letter to the Editor: Political correctness or common sense?

Since when did Flagstaff become a magnet for “affordable housing,” tiny homes, shelters and now a former motel complex for the homeless? I don’t see the same things happening in Scottsdale or Sedona, and certainly not closer to home in Pine Canyon, Flagstaff Ranch or Forest Highlands!

Look what has happened to east Flagstaff at Butler and Fourth Street: massive clearing of land/trees for the freeway to Pine Canyon, tiny homes and all these affordable projects...ugly!

'Investing in our community:' Route 66 hotel to become emergency housing A two-story hotel on East Route 66 has led a full life over the past six decades.

After the homeless motel gets in full gear, Flagstaff will soon run out of street corners and intersections for the "ANYTHING HELPS" and "GOD BLESS" people to operate.

DOUG MILLER

Flagstaff

