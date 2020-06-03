Letter to the Editor: Police departments must work harder to shed prejudices

April 30, 2014: Dontre Hamilton (Milwaukee), July 17, 2014: Eric Garner (New York), Aug. 5, 2014: John Crawford III (Dayton, Ohio), Aug. 9, 2014: Michael Brown Jr. (Ferguson, Missouri), Aug. 11, 2014: Ezell Ford (Florence, California), Aug. 12, 2014: Dante Parker (Victorville, California), Nov. 13, 2014: Tanisha Anderson (Cleveland), Nov. 20, 2014: Akai Gurley (Brooklyn, New York), Nov. 22, 2014: Tamir Rice (Cleveland), April 4, 2015: Walter Scott (North Charleston, South Carolina), April 19, 2015: Freddie Gray (Baltimore).
These are just a few of the African Americans who died while engaged with police.
Most people know that the Milwaukee police officers saw the videos, received training, probably did some role playing, were involved with increased neighborhood involvement, etc. in an attempt to understand the lessons learned from these and other fatal and near fatal interactions. Yet the four Milwaukee officers allowed one of their own to kneel on Mr. Floyd’s neck for eight minutes. This would have never happened if Mr. Floyd had been white.
Babies are not born with prejudices -- they learn from the adults around them. Some police departments are trying hard to identify candidates and officers harboring hardcore prejudices. They realize that they are the law enforcement for all citizens. Unfortunately, in some departments these prejudices remain, including at high command positions.
DAVE SAVAGE
Flagstaff
