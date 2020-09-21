Letter to the Editor: Pointing fingers at sports during pandemic the wrong action

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I laughed out loud when I read David Zurawik's commentary that he won't watch college or professional football because, "Doing so lends credence to the false perception the White House is trying to sell that the pandemic is behind us."

I don't think I've read or heard a more ignorant statement regarding this crisis. The White House did not create this pandemic, and college and professional football are not the only ones who want to get back to some sort of normality.

We have a problem in this country right now in that the perception is that one is either for or against combating the pandemic. Nothing could be further from the truth from what I've observed and the conversations I've had with others. Most people are willing to do reasonable things to combat the spread.

Professional sports has taken reasonable efforts to do so in order to get back to work. We need to focus on those kind of things, as opposed to shutting down completely, moving forward in the future.

CHRIS JACOBSEN

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0