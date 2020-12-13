Letter to the Editor: Plenty of reasons to back Council's affordable housing decision

Thank goodness the Flagstaff City Council passed the Housing Affordability Crisis resolution. Housing prices have risen 50% in the past five years, and now close to half of Flagstaff’s residents are housing cost burdened, defined as paying more than 30% of their gross income in housing.

Council should make good on the resolution by legalizing more housing (preferably in the city center to avoid environmental impacts). Every study on this issue (there’s at least four that I know of) has found limited housing supply to be the root of high costs. These studies dovetail with another recent study showing Flagstaff is an extreme outlier among small mountain towns, with less than half the housing density of the next least dense city (1190 units/sq. mile versus 447 units/sq. mile).