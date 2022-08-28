Letter to the Editor: 'Please stop repeating this phony claim'

I am so tired of hearing the Republicans -- again and again -- repeat the phony claim that “Biden’s reckless deficit spending caused inflation.”

Look, every president since Ronald Reagan engaged in deficit spending. In fact, Donald Trump, the previous President was the worst deficit spender of them all. Trump single-handedly increased the national debt by 25%, in four years. Yes, that’s horrible.

And how much inflation did we have under Trump? None!

Actually, hold on … Yes inflation did start to rise in 2020, the last year of Trump’s presidency. Could it be that Trump’s reckless deficit spending started a trend that led to the current inflation? Perhaps, though it is far more likely that the entire notion of “deficit spending causes inflation” is a bunch of baloney.

So please stop repeating this phony claim.

HANS BUHRER

Flagstaff