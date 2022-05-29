Letter to the Editor: Plans for roundabout drives concerns

I was surprised and dismayed to hear about advanced plans for this traffic circle. I hadn't heard of it a year ago when they started the plans. I live near this intersection.

I think a traffic circle there will be very dangerous. There are too many schools and children crossing there. The traffic light works much better than a traffic circle will. It will be very damaging to Pine Forest School, its playgrounds, mature trees and children. It will be too close to the East Public Library, North Country Healthcare, etc.

Children’s safety a concern for new roundabout design Children could be negatively impacted by the design of a new roundabout intersection at Four…

Construction will tie up this busy intersection for far too long and the result will be more harmful than helpful. Improving city roads would be a better use of funds. The houses near the intersection already suffer a lot of traffic from schools. This will make it worse for them. The city needs to reconsider the consequences of these plans and consult the neighbors more.

SALLIE M. KLADNIK

Flagstaff

