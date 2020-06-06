Letter to the Editor: Pilot wants council to 'make business easy' in Flagstaff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the airport receiving $17 million in CARES Act money (the taxpayers' money), it is very disappointing to see the majority of our councilmembers proclaim political viewpoints about airlines, worker treatment, etc. instead of doing what they were voted in office to do: get this city growing.

This city has a first-class passenger terminal, runway, active control tower and FBO facilities that consistently bring air travel -- and business -- that generates fees and provides income for our city. To rant and rave about their "responsibility" about fairness is absurd. What they really want is that funding to get redirected to general fund use.

Three years ago, you had Phoenix as your only choice to connect from; recently the expanded connections include Denver and Dallas. These connections and more flights resulted in ever-increasing passenger counts -- notice the overflowing parking lots at the airport!

The council needs to remember more passengers mean more gallons pumped, more landing fees and more BB&B commerce for tax revenue. The grandstanding of not waiving rent for users of the airport is ridiculous and short-sighted. Do your job: make business easy in Flagstaff, not hard. Fly safe.

TODD BOYLE