Jack Welch, who passed away on July 21, was many things to many people; an army veteran, FBI fingerprint analyst, color-blind paint quality inspector, stained glass artist, citizen of the year, local historian, supporter of progressive causes, volunteer, avid biker, hike leader, advocate for trails and open space, and most of all, a friend to many and a great promoter of the Flagstaff community. Jack cut quite a figure driving his old gray truck and wearing his signature plaid shirts and faded baseball cap. His knowledge of the Flagstaff area and its history was impressive. His corny Midwestern brand of humor was appreciated by all. One of his often-mentioned quotes was “if you are bored in Flagstaff, it’s your own damned fault.” Years ago, Jack was a tireless promoter for the preservation of Picture Canyon. At the time, the canyon was a nasty place for invasive weeds to grow and garbage to be dumped. Jack saw the possibility of what Picture Canyon could become. The fact that Picture Canyon is now an attractive part of Flagstaff’s open space is largely due to Jack Welch’s hard work and perseverance. I am suggesting, and I hope people will agree, that it would be appropriate to rename Picture Canyon in Jack’s memory as the “Jack Welch – Picture Canyon Preserve.”