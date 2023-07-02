The city council recently approved improvements to the sport courts at Bushmaster Park, benefiting vast numbers of Flagstaff residents in the tennis, basketball and pickleball communities.

Incredibly, these long-awaited improvements were halted by a small group of nearby homeowners who mistakenly believe they control the park.

Per the Arizona Daily Sun, May 14, “Smith said in the late '90s, she was also involved in preventing the construction of soccer and softball fields within Bushmaster.”

Flagstaff City Council to reconsider Bushmaster pickleball after petition, threat of lawsuit The proposed pickleball courts expansion at Bushmaster Park has been met with a threat of lawsuit.

Let that sink in. A small group stopped the construction of soccer and softball fields in the past and now they want to stop the construction of pickleball courts at -- according to city staff -- the only viable location in town.

Listen to their sense of ownership: “ … we established that it is a passive-use, passive-playground park ... We are a neighborhood; we welcome and invite use ... But it’s time to move on.”

Bushmaster is not a neighborhood park, it a community park -- for all of Flagstaff to use and enjoy. It is designated by the city for active recreation, not passive use. These inconvenient truths seem to be lost on some of those fortunate enough to live nearby.

We’re not talking about a chemical waste dump. We are talking about healthy recreation for all of Flagstaff.

This isn’t about lights or noise or trees, it’s about resistance to change -- about control.

Where are the leaders we elected to represent the community as a whole? How long will they allow Bushmaster Park to be held hostage?

TOM and SHELLY ALVIN

Flagstaff

Letter to the Editor: A protest against more pickleball courts at Bushmaster I am dismayed about a proposal to build pickleball courts in Bushmaster Park and I hope the …