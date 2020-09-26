Letter to the Editor: Pick District 4 leader who is dedicated to community

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Serial political officeholder Bob Thorpe is now running for Supervisor of Coconino County District 4. Can we trust him to be transparent and responsive to the real needs of county residents?

Early this year, Thorpe introduced State House bill HB2461 to amend voter qualifications. Individuals who have a “dormitory address“ or “an address ... at which the individual does not intend to reside for 12 months of each year” would be denied the right to vote in Arizona, even if they qualified for residency and were registered to vote. The bill died in committee.

In 2018, Mr. Thorpe sought to move authority to negotiate contracts with the Sedona Chamber of Commerce from the City of Sedona to the state. Instead of filing this anti-home-rule complaint himself in the district he represents, Thorpe convinced State Sen. Judy Burges (R-Phoenix) to file the complaint. After he failed to find records of his communications with Sen. Burges, Red Rock News located them in the House records.

Mr. Thorpe authored another bill (HB2265) in 2018 that would have made conversations among elected and high-ranking government officials off-limits to public scrutiny if made on personal devices such as cell phones or computers. It, too, died in committee.