Hello, my beautiful wife and I recently read an article in your paper regarding your fire chief needing/requesting additional funding to increase staffing and keep fire stations open. If you fined/enforced/ticketed the illegal no-left-turn activity into and the illegal no-left-turn activity out of the parking lot at the 1700 block of East Route 66, between Culver's and the car wash, you would make a great deal of money for the city.

There are over 100 vehicles/scofflaws that turn into and out of this parking lot illegally everyday. The posted speed limit on Route 66 is 40 mph and cars, trucks, vehicles with trailers are turning into and out of this parking lot all day long. There are also so many near misses and it's only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.

If you enforced/ticketed and fined these drivers for breaking the law and disregarding the posted no-left-turn signs, you would generate a great deal of additional revenue and hopefully prevent a serious or deadly collision from happening. Thank you for your time and consideration.

MIKE SANDULAK

Phoenix