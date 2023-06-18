The new hospital has been in the works more than two years since applications were filed in April 2021. From then to now, the applications are available online for anyone to read. This project was thoroughly vetted by a large team of city planners and ultimately passed forward for consideration. Dozens of community meetings occurred, including one-on-one meetings with local community groups concerned about environmental impacts. Our city council, zoning commission and heritage preservation commission have met for a combined 10 public hearings dating back to 2021. The council we elected make these decisions just voted 6-0 in favor.

The new hospital is not a city expense. It is a generational investment of private dollars by our local nonprofit -- a hospital built to LEEDS Gold sustainability standards, using 50% less energy and 75% less fossil fuels than the old hospital, open space larger than Foxglenn Park, $50 million in new roads taking hospital traffic out of downtown, $7 million in funding for the fire department, miles of new FUTS trails, and a community driven plan for redevelopment of the old campus. These are just some of a long list of benefits, not to mention ... it’s a hospital! They are provided by private dollars, not the city, and they are firm commitments. I know this because I helped write the development agreement, and you can read it for yourself at nahealth.com/expansion.