I live next door to an Airbnb and it is an ongoing issue and nuisance. I have called the Flagstaff Police Department multiple times for trespassing, noise issues, parking issues, incessant barking dogs, fire ban violations, lighting issues and more. The police department adamantly refuses to ever cite, even when probable cause exists and they observe the violation firsthand.

Because of the ongoing issues at that property, I cannot enjoy my own home; my peace is constantly disrupted and nothing is ever done. It has created immense amount of stress and anxiety for me because I dread going home. There is zero accountability for short-term rental owners or their guests. Flagstaff residents shouldn’t have to just tolerate illegal and disrespectful behavior by STR owners and guests.

Short-term rentals are ruining our neighborhoods and community and, sadly, it appears that even local law enforcement will not stand up to them and enforce the law. The property management company that manages the property next to me is useless and also refuses to address issues or enforce their guests to follow rules and laws. It is an awful situation, and I know that I am not the only Flagstaff resident dealing with this.

The City of Flagstaff drastically needs to help its residents and neighborhoods, and set ordinances to minimize and prevent ongoing issues in our neighborhood. Something needs to change!

ELIZABETH PERRY

Flagstaff

