Letter to the Editor: Person affected by fire feels divide over debris issue

My name is William Wells. I lost my barn and house from the Tunnel Fire at 12195 N. Copeland Lane. I attended both council meetings concerning the Tunnel Fire and listened to every spokesperson talk about how we're a community and how the county is committed to supporting the recovery efforts. At the first meeting, I asked if the county will provide heavy equipment to help with debris removal. Lucinda said the county would provide containers and equipment for those efforts.

Within a day or so, the county did locate numerous containers for debris removal; four on N. Copeland Lane. However, within hours after they were set in place, a person attached signs that essentially said we can't use them. The signs said: "for non-insured debris only."

This restriction is absurd. Who in Timberline, or any other affected area, doesn't have insurance? If you have a mortgage, insurance is required. That's one reason all four containers sit there empty, except for the debris I placed before the signs were posted. This is hardly "being there with us," and "...understanding our struggles with all we've lost."

I lost everything in this fire, including three generations of memories in photos, videos, albums and family documents from a fire that many people believe was preventable, and the county can't at least provide containers to help with debris removal!?

Regarding insurance coverage, the state insurance commission caps debris removal at $28,000. I had a two-story 100-foot barn and a 4,500-square-foot, two-story house that were destroyed, not to mention other structures. $28,000 doesn't even come close to covering the cost of debris removal, and the county can't even provide containers to help us deal with this daunting task? That certainly doesn't reflect the spirit of community of which the board spoke.

I certainly hope that you will reconsider the restrictions applied to container use and help us rebuild. I have mountains of debris that I've removed so far with no way of discarding it.

Respectfully,

WILLIAM WELLS

Flagstaff

