Letter to the Editor: Pay, pay, pay your taxes

When the Rodeo- Chediski Fire ripped through Show Low Pinetop and Heber in 2002, a federal disaster area was declared by then President Bush. Monies from federal taxes flowed into the northern Arizona. After the Schultz Fire north of Flagstaff in June 2010, huge floods in Doney Park a month later caused a 12-year-old to drown. It was a tragic event. Federal monies were again used to develop an appropriate drainage system to prevent future flooding. When flooding occurred along Fourth Street this past summer in Flagstaff because of the Museum Fire, monies from Washington were used to help us get back on our feet.

Whenever a disaster hits northern Arizona or anywhere else in the country, FEMA comes to the rescue. Citizens demand that our government steps in. Where does this money come from? It comes from taxes that we all pay to help fund not only disaster relief but medical insurance for the elderly, medical insurance for the poor, retirement monies for all of us, education for our children, roads for us to drive on and bridges for us to drive over. The ports and airports used to transport people and goods rely on government monies. The police and fireman are paid from our taxes. The forests and national parks are taken care of with tax money. These are just a few examples of where our tax monies go.