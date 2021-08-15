Letter to the Editor: Past experiences with Cullen lead to letter of support now

We would like to make three comments in support of Tony Cullen, a man who we believe has a great heart and concern for the many students, teachers and staff of Flagstaff High School.

Several years ago, while working on a house located along the Rio De Flag, I heard the “putt-putt” of the school’s golf cart coming up the trail. Tony Cullen was out looking for “strays”; students who should have been in class, but weren’t. The responsibilities of a principal are vast, but Principal Cullen chose to take the time to do what he could to help these kids stay in school and reach their full potential.

Secondly, we spoke with Tony this summer about our daughter, who has cerebral palsy and is involved in para track and field competitions. He quickly asked how he could help and offered to integrate her into the FHS track and field program. Without hesitation, he was willing to help our daughter reach her goals as an athlete.

In another conversation, Principal Cullen expressed his concern for the future of the students who had limited support, and if he had done enough to help them after they graduated.

In conclusion, Tony Cullen has personally invested his time, energy and resources in the students of Flagstaff for many years; he is a man of integrity with a heart for our kids.