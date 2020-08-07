Letter to the Editor: Participate in push to make sure census is completed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The census needs to be completed. Unless the deadline for visiting houses in person is extended to the end of the year, tens of thousands of Native Americans, African Americans and Latinos will go uncounted. There has been a report on NPR today (Economy Update, COVID-19 Data Glitches, Census ending early, 7/31) that states door knockers for the census have been notified their new end date for reaching out to uncounted households has been moved up one month, to Sept. 30, 2020.

Please contact Congressman Tom O’Halleran at (928) 286-5338 and our two United States Senators, Krysten Sinema at (602) 598-7327 and Martha McSally at (602) 952-2410, or email them through their websites. Let them know this decision is unacceptable.

We need to know exactly how many people live in Arizona. More time is needed, not less, to contact as many people who reside in Arizona as possible in order to get a correct count. From the U.S. Census Bureau website, it explains, “Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data. The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.”