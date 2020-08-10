Letter to the Editor: Participate in push to make sure census is completed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite country’s issues, still much to be proud of in US

I watched the greatest speeches of my life, eulogies at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for John Lewis: three presidents, Nancy Pelosi, James Lawson, an eloquent, impassioned man I had never heard of before, and others. I am proud of America in spite of the racism, in spite of the mass killings, in spite of government inaction until 500,000 died from opioid overdoses. I am proud that we have a democracy that can right its own ship. I am proud that we still have great men who remind us of our duty to uphold the promise of our Constitution. I am proud that I am still capable of inspiration to do the right thing that we learned as kids: fair play. I can still hear it now 90 years later: “That’s not fair!” I am proud of our country in spite of the recent violence. I am proud of John Lewis, who once more, showed the way.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

