Letter to the Editor: Participate in push to make sure census is completed

Despite country’s issues, still much to be proud of in US
I watched the greatest speeches of my life, eulogies at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for John Lewis: three presidents, Nancy Pelosi, James Lawson, an eloquent, impassioned man I had never heard of before, and others. I am proud of America in spite of the racism, in spite of the mass killings, in spite of government inaction until 500,000 died from opioid overdoses. I am proud that we have a democracy that can right its own ship. I am proud that we still have great men who remind us of our duty to uphold the promise of our Constitution. I am proud that I am still capable of inspiration to do the right thing that we learned as kids: fair play. I can still hear it now 90 years later: “That’s not fair!” I am proud of our country in spite of the recent violence. I am proud of John Lewis, who once more, showed the way.
BOB BOWSER
Flagstaff
Participate in push to make sure census is completed
The census needs to be completed. Unless the deadline for visiting houses in person is extended to the end of the year, tens of thousands of Native Americans, African Americans and Latinos will go uncounted. There has been a report on NPR today (Economy Update, COVID-19 Data Glitches, Census ending early, 7/31) that states door knockers for the census have been notified their new end date for reaching out to uncounted households has been moved up one month, to Sept. 30, 2020.
Please contact Congressman Tom O’Halleran at (928) 286-5338 and our two United States Senators, Krysten Sinema at (602) 598-7327 and Martha McSally at (602) 952-2410, or email them through their websites. Let them know this decision is unacceptable.
We need to know exactly how many people live in Arizona. More time is needed, not less, to contact as many people who reside in Arizona as possible in order to get a correct count. From the U.S. Census Bureau website, it explains, “Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data. The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.”
Arizona needs fair representation in Congress. We need appropriate federal funding for our state. Don’t let the powers that be short change us. Contact our representatives in Congress today.
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Winslow
Little Colorado River dam project should be postponed
Open letter to the Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
888 First Street, NE, Washington, DC 20426
Concerning docket P-15024-000, I’m concerned about dam construction in the Little Colorado River watershed on the Navajo Nation because:
1) Native people have occupied the Grand Canyon region for 99% of its human habitation with the Navajo Nation possessing the land in question. Disregarding their history and perspectives violates Native rights per the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.
2) An economic analysis is needed with a focus on impacts to the regional economy and cultures.
3) A scientific analysis of the project’s thermodynamic efficiency, including the fuel cycle, is necessary.
4) A full EIS is required by NEPA and cannot be waived. This includes but isn’t limited to: a) ecological/ biological impacts to all species including microscopic ones, and b) any species covered by the Endangered Species Act.
5) A geology-hydrology assessment of the local watershed and aquifers, including metal assay, is mandatory. If contaminating metals are present, then identify the originating strata and evaluate whether previous mining disturbed those deposits thus requiring mine-sites be cleaned and closed.
6) All processes will be paid for and bonded by the dam-building company. All research shall be conducted by impartial scientist. Your responsibility as Secretary includes enforcing all laws and mitigating potential adverse effects.
You can’t make good decisions without good data and proper interpretation. The proposed Little Colorado River dam development doesn’t have enough verified information to warrant your further consideration. This project should be postponed until adequate data has been scientifically obtained and interpreted.
BRYAN BATES
Doney Park
