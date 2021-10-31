Letter to the Editor: Parking in Flagstaff irks consumer taking business elsewhere

A few weeks ago my adult children returned to Flagstaff to celebrate my birthday. On our last morning, we enjoyed brunch at Tourist Home before parting ways. When my husband and I went to the parking lot at the corner of San Francisco and Cottage, there was a lock on our tire. We had miscalculated how long our meal would take, and in order to have the lock removed we were charged $100 for a 15-minute mistake.

Days later I was in Old Scottsdale, another tourist destination in our state, for ice cream with a grandson. When I arrived and noticed that the parking is free, I was struck by the contrast to Flagstaff. I thought, "Wow. They want my business here."

I used to patronize the businesses in historic downtown Flagstaff on a regular basis. No more. Half the time the parking app doesn't work, and the kiosks are a joke. The paid parking has killed the small-town feel. Who would have thought? Even big, brash Scottsdale is more welcoming than Flagstaff.

REBECCA BIEGERT CONTI

Flagstaff

