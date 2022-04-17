Letter to the Editor: Paper bags, plastic bags, etc.

Paper or plastic bags have been the only two choices for shoppers not too long ago. However, with plastics polluting our land and oceans at an alarming rate, shoppers now have more bag choices as stores stock up eco-friendly-labeled bags, such as “biodegradable” and “compostable”.

“Biodegradable” bags are constituted by including additives to materials that make traditional plastic bags; whereas “compostable” bags are made from plant-based materials. They are designed to degrade faster than traditional plastic bags. But how much faster do they have to degrade to reduce the harm to our environment and to marine life?

In a 2019 PBS report titled “How biodegradable plastic bags don’t live up to their name,” it revealed the findings of a study on the degradation process of eco-friendly-labeled bags. In the study, biodegradable and compostable bags were buried in soil, laid in a sea-bed, or exposed in open-air for three years. The researchers found that among the three treatments, only open-air bags were degraded after nine months. Sadly, biodegradable bags were still able to hold a full load of groceries after three years in the sea. Compostable bags “did disappear” under the sea, but they remained intact in soil for 27 months. Despite these bags breaking down faster than traditional plastic bags, the researchers concluded that “the timescale is too long for these products to be regarded as providing an environmental advantage,” and they would still have enough time to cause harm to marine life.

Another drawback with biodegradable plastics is that often they are not compatible to recycle with other plastics — in fact, they can ruin other batches of recyclable plastics. As for compostable products, they require commercial composting equipment that not all composting facilities own. For example, Sedona’s Compost Crowd business cannot accept compostable bags.

Well, what about paper bags? Though they decompose quicker, it takes four times more water and 70% more energy to produce than plastic bags. So, paper, plastic, compostable, or biodegradable bags? Let’s bring our own reusable bags until the plastic problems can be truly resolved.

YIQUN LIN

Flagstaff

