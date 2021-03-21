Letter to the Editor: Pandemic year was chance to learn from lessons

On March 22, most schools in Flagstaff will open to in-person learning. Like it, love it, hate it … the governor has taken local control away from school boards after a year of asking them to bear the heaviest of decision-making burdens.

I have had the honor to work with educators across our community over the last year. The administrators and educators in this town are extraordinary. Work more hours? Fine. Pivot yet again? OK. Fake it ‘til you make it? Gotcha.

As a charter school leader, I have been incredibly heartened to develop meaningful relationships with my colleagues at other schools. To all of the incredible faculty and staff of our district and charter schools, I offer you all of my gratitude and admiration. We will continue to do great things together for our students.

Parents: I am one of you. I’ve received so many teacher emails about missed assignments and missed classes. The balance between academic success, mental health, COVID safety, all the tears, feelings of failure as a mother/wife and the nonstop Xbox ... It's been rough. Yet we carry on with some truly weird family memories to be treasured with humor.