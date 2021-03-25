Letter to the Editor: Owner of old Ford truck runs into discrimination of age issue

I have a 1974 F-250 pickup truck that was bought at Babbitt Ford in Flagstaff in 1974. I know this because I tracked down the information using the VIN number. It's a beautiful all-metal truck.

I needed an thermostat replacement. So, I called the service department there at Babbitt Ford, thinking it would be nice to have it serviced there some 47 years later. I was told that they did not work on old trucks. I asked why and the person could not answer.

The point I am trying to make is Ford as you often see always states that they are "Ford Tough." I have a 47-year-old Ford that has run and lasted all these years, so I agree with that statement. However, I am disappointed in the answer I was given by the service department. I know modern trucks look nicer, are more safe, get better gas mileage, ect., but they cannot beat the nostalgia or longevity of the old Ford trucks, such as mine.

I hope Babbitt Ford changes its policy. My old truck reminds me of some of what are elderly people face today. They just cannot get the services they so deserve. Babbitt Ford please do not discriminate against old Ford trucks, especially those that were bought there.

MICHAEL JOHNSON

Kykotsmovi

