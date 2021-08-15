Letter to the Editor: Overworked nurse urges wearing masks

I am writing to the community and those that are frustrated with mask wearing. I am an ICU nurse and have spent the last year and a half traveling to ICU's all over. I know people are finding it frustrating to wear masks when they go out in public. As someone who wears one 40-60 hours a week, they are not that bad.

Currently the ICU's all over are filling up again and taking over other units. Surgeries are getting delayed and once again nurses are being overworked. I want to remind those that refuse to wear mask and or get the vaccine of the consequences. The nursing staff is tired and we are loosing good ones because we already gave everything we had over the last year and a half and have nothing left. We take care of patients for weeks on end, give everything we have and they end up dying anyway. I cannot tell you how hard that is.

I know you're thinking that a lot of people survive, but remember I work in ICU. So not only are the hospitals full but nurses are quitting. When you feel like complaining about wearing a mask or getting a vaccine, remember that when you do get sick or hurt, weather or not its COVID related, who do you expect to care for you? There will be longer waits, no rooms upstairs and no nurses. Please be kind and keep others in mind.

HONNA BORDWELL

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0