As a visitor to Flagstaff, it has been interesting to read the discussions about Northern Arizona Healthcare wanting to build a new hospital and close the current facility. There is an option I've not read about. Maybe I just missed it.

I come from Lynchburg, Virginia. Lynchburg has one hospital system created from the merger of two independent hospitals. Each hospital has its own specialties. OB-GYN, mental health, and urology are done only at Virginia Baptist, for example, If you need cardiac, pediatric or orthopedic care, you'll go to Lynchburg General. Only the General has an ER. There is a third facility for cancer that was built after the merger.

How about building a new, smaller hospital on the new site and using it only for certain specialties? Wouldn't that allow Flagstaff to keep the current facility (with most of the doctor's offices near it) while providing for the community's current needs and providing a path for future needs?

WALTER BRISTOW

Lynchburg, Virginia