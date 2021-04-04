Letter to the Editor: Outsider can relate to housing topics and issues in Flagstaff

Great experience with the friendly people in Flagstaff, after hitting a plastic garbage can on Interstate 40. While waiting for the car to be repaired, we met helpful folks at the repair shop, the hotel, the bus and in the downtown shops. I also found a copy of the Daily Sun at our hotel and was glad to see important issues like affordable housing being discussed. ('We need some hard conversations on affordable housing’ by Rick Lopez and Tad Moore, Arizona Daily Sun, March 26, 2021).

Affordable housing is a national issue that definitely needs local input. There are currently bills in Congress to increase affordable housing, increase funding for the Section 8 housing voucher program, which currently only serves 25% of those who qualify, and a refundable renters’ tax credit that would put an end to low-income renters paying 50% and more of their income for housing. The recent pandemic relief bill did have funds for renters and landlords, along with an eviction moratorium. This is a good start, but the housing crisis in America demands more than temporary fixes. So ask your members of Congress and local leaders to take action. Together we can solve America’s housing challenge for all.