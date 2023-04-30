A few short weeks ago some of the residents near and adjacent to Bushmaster Park received a postcard informing us that 16 pickleball courts are coming to Bushmaster. We weren’t asked for input or given the opportunity to voice our opinions. We were simply told that “pickleball courts are coming” as if we should be overjoyed. This is completely unacceptable.

Currently, with only four courts being played, the incessant, irritating noise from pickleball reverberates throughout the park and down every street in the neighborhood. Pickleball players have taken over the tennis and basketball courts. When young people want to play basketball, when tennis players want to use the tennis courts, they are told by the pickleball crowd that they can’t play because the courts have been reserved for pickleball. Now, the city plans to restripe the courts so that the number of pickleball courts will be doubled. In addition, they plan to destroy more than a dozen old-growth ponderosa pines in order to build eight dedicated pickleball courts.

Google the phrase “pickleball too noisy” and you can read news media reports stretching from coast to coast about the controversy over the game’s loudness and concerns that it will impact home prices and devalue property. People who have filed lawsuits report that pickleball in their neighborhoods has lead to significant conflict and people moving away due to the increased noise.

The EPA has long identified 55 decibels as the maximum average outdoor noise level that can be maintained throughout the day without impacting “health and welfare.” According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, “ ... sounds louder than 80 dB can cause permanent hearing loss, thus extended exposure should be avoided.” At a distance of 100 feet, the typical decibel level near pickleball courts is between 80 and 160.

With 16 pickleball courts, Bushmaster Park will be an unhealthy, uninviting place to anyone except pickleball players. Imagine trying to enjoy a family gathering at one of the ramadas with the incessant, obnoxious sound of pickleball ringing in your ears the whole time. People will simply stop coming to Bushmaster.

CONNIE FOLSOM

Flagstaff