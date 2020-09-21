Letter to the Editor: Outdoor recreation economy, hunting important in 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has crippled many factions of Arizona's economy, especially in rural communities. One sector that has not suffered is the outdoor recreation industry, especially the firearms and ammunition trade. Hunters and recreational shooters participate in activities that comply with COVID protection standards and are thriving in the current pandemic. Both firearms and ammunition have seen record sales during 2020.

This strong market has helped many small businesses keep their doors open in these tough times. Federal excise tax dollars generated by the sale of firearms and ammunition coupled with a generally stable to increasing demand for state hunting licenses will provide strong budget prospects for funds to manage and protect state wildlife resources through Pittman-Robinson Act grant money in coming years. In addition this same fund supports wildlife oriented education programs and the operation of shooting ranges.

This strong market coupled with a demand for general outdoor recreation products will help shore up state sales tax revenues and provide employment for many folks in the service and retail industry. Hunter and recreational shooter demand for services such as hospitality accommodations and travel related expenditures will for certain help local economies; especially those in rural areas.