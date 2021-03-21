 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Out-of-towner praises Flagstaff's efforts on snow removal
Letters

Flagstaff’s snow removal crew deserves a lot of credit! While other towns in northern Arizona get complaints about icy roads, coming to Flagstaff as a former resident and commuting employee is almost pleasurable. Still doesn’t beat a good cheeseburger.

TRAVIS HOLLAND

Cottonwood

