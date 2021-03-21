Letter to the Editor: Out-of-towner praises Flagstaff's efforts on snow removal

Related to this story
In the March 2, 2021, opinion piece “Chamber believes housing will improve with supply,” author Tyler Denham makes several misstatements about…
Krysten Sinema's sophomoric thumb-down vote on the floor of the Senate against the $15 minimum wage being included in the COVID stimulus bill …
- Updated
Climate affects every aspect of life on every part of the Earth, including Arizona. The heat in central Arizona is becoming unbearable, with h…
- Updated
Recent details from the police report on Mayor Deasy’s supposed brick attack on his home erase Deasy’s political credibility (which has repeat…
The climate emergency we face demands our attention as its impacts affect all of us. Not only does this crisis demand immediate action, it als…
- Updated
In response to the letter “Don't Let Carbon Neutrality Plan Go Under the Radar,” I respectfully disagree with the author's argument, but fully…
- Updated
What if a deadly pandemic had killed 8.7 million people in 2018 and continues to kill that many every year? Well, one did, yet went virtually …
I wish to commend Sam McManis for his brilliant and important feature, "A punch that still resonates," in Sunday's paper. His story of the 196…
As a former teacher and the mother of a teacher, I was moved by the emotional plea in the letter titled “Teachers needed in fight for the bett…
- Updated
Thoughts by the AZ Education Association worth sharing: “We must take the time to thank the educators who have taken on the challenging work o…