Letter to the Editor: 'Our march to the hellish past is well underway'

Isn’t this lovely: all three GOP candidates for AG in Michigan have taken a stand: guaranteeing access to birth control is a states rights issue.

They will bring suit to have SCOTUS overturn the 1965 Griswold decision. (This means that it could well become like civil rights in Alabama in 1955, the year of Emmett Till’s lynching.)

Our march to the hellish past is well underway: reversals of the Voting Rights Act, likely elimination of Roe v. Wade, the removal of key worker protections and much more. This seems pretty clearly part and parcel of the fascistic allegiances of much of GOP: Americans aren’t citizens; we are vassals, bound to the tyrant currently in charge. Arizona seems to be leading the charge.

This is overstated, I realize. But I do wonder if your publication will be taking a look at these issues. Journalists led the charge to the bottom regarding the legitimacy of slavery. Will you seek atonement for those sins or just collect subscription fees?

You surely know what you should do.

VIC SMITH

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0